Clearwater, FL
19353 Us Highway 19 N 3
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:37 AM

19353 Us Highway 19 N 3

19353 US Highway 19 N · (727) 420-7912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19353 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33764

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,190

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1432 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Brand new Clearwater rental -Waterfront community - Property Id: 240512

Brand new luxury waterfront community in Clearwater. Prices from $2190. Pool, fitness center and seating overlooking the water. Poolside dining area with seating, grilles and outdoor TV. 24/7 fitness center, coffee bar, dog park and pet spa, tot lot, gorgeous kitchens with side by side refrigerators, quartz countertops, wood floors in living area, screened in patios, gated community plus elevators.
Just contact Suzie via phone, text, or email for tours. (727-420-7912)
Licensed Real Estate agent/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
* A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)
Year lease - renter pays for water/swr/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-*Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees-per person. Deposit may vary with credit history*No Short term
**All properties by appointment only**
*Please note-you apply at the apartment community not through this website
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240512
Property Id 240512

(RLNE5887930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19353 Us Highway 19 N 3 have any available units?
19353 Us Highway 19 N 3 has a unit available for $2,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 19353 Us Highway 19 N 3 have?
Some of 19353 Us Highway 19 N 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19353 Us Highway 19 N 3 currently offering any rent specials?
19353 Us Highway 19 N 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19353 Us Highway 19 N 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 19353 Us Highway 19 N 3 is pet friendly.
Does 19353 Us Highway 19 N 3 offer parking?
No, 19353 Us Highway 19 N 3 does not offer parking.
Does 19353 Us Highway 19 N 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19353 Us Highway 19 N 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19353 Us Highway 19 N 3 have a pool?
Yes, 19353 Us Highway 19 N 3 has a pool.
Does 19353 Us Highway 19 N 3 have accessible units?
No, 19353 Us Highway 19 N 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 19353 Us Highway 19 N 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19353 Us Highway 19 N 3 has units with dishwashers.
