19321 US HIGHWAY 19 N

Under Construction. Introducing Bainbridge Bayside, brand new apartments on Tampa bay featuring scene stealing views, designer interiors and an amenity package rivaling that of a five- star resort. With waterside wow factor at every angle and lush greenery at every turn, life at Bayside is a rare chance to embrace a beautiful, maintenance free lifestyle right on the bay. Our designer interiors will feature Sweeping views of Tampa Bay, Modern 1, 2, & 3-bedroom apartment homes, Expansive open floorplans, Private attached garages w/ direct access, Plank flooring in kitchen & living areas, carpeting in bedrooms and Ceiling fans in living rooms & bedrooms. Our amenities will feature a Private beach overlooking Tampa Bay, a Beachside hammock garden, Kayaks & SUPs for resident use, a Boardwalk w/seating area & fire pit, a Resort-style pool w/ sun shelf overlooking the bay and Sundecks surrounding the pool w/ hammock palm grove. Life at Bayside will consist of Tranquil Tides & Luxury Vibes