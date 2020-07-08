All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

19321 US HIGHWAY 19 N

19321 US Route 19 · No Longer Available
Location

19321 US Route 19, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Under Construction. Introducing Bainbridge Bayside, brand new apartments on Tampa bay featuring scene stealing views, designer interiors and an amenity package rivaling that of a five- star resort. With waterside wow factor at every angle and lush greenery at every turn, life at Bayside is a rare chance to embrace a beautiful, maintenance free lifestyle right on the bay. Our designer interiors will feature Sweeping views of Tampa Bay, Modern 1, 2, & 3-bedroom apartment homes, Expansive open floorplans, Private attached garages w/ direct access, Plank flooring in kitchen & living areas, carpeting in bedrooms and Ceiling fans in living rooms & bedrooms. Our amenities will feature a Private beach overlooking Tampa Bay, a Beachside hammock garden, Kayaks & SUPs for resident use, a Boardwalk w/seating area & fire pit, a Resort-style pool w/ sun shelf overlooking the bay and Sundecks surrounding the pool w/ hammock palm grove. Life at Bayside will consist of Tranquil Tides & Luxury Vibes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19321 US HIGHWAY 19 N have any available units?
19321 US HIGHWAY 19 N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 19321 US HIGHWAY 19 N have?
Some of 19321 US HIGHWAY 19 N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19321 US HIGHWAY 19 N currently offering any rent specials?
19321 US HIGHWAY 19 N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19321 US HIGHWAY 19 N pet-friendly?
No, 19321 US HIGHWAY 19 N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 19321 US HIGHWAY 19 N offer parking?
Yes, 19321 US HIGHWAY 19 N offers parking.
Does 19321 US HIGHWAY 19 N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19321 US HIGHWAY 19 N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19321 US HIGHWAY 19 N have a pool?
Yes, 19321 US HIGHWAY 19 N has a pool.
Does 19321 US HIGHWAY 19 N have accessible units?
No, 19321 US HIGHWAY 19 N does not have accessible units.
Does 19321 US HIGHWAY 19 N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19321 US HIGHWAY 19 N has units with dishwashers.

