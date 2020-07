Amenities

Don't miss this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 car garage, Single Family Home [SFH] FOR RENT in Clearwater. 1089 sqft. No carpet! Washer / Dryer connection in the garage. Screened back patio with a large back yard [not fenced]. Located close to the beaches, shopping, Downtown Dunedin, international Airports and more. No previous evictions or felonies. 1st., Last, Security due to move in. 600+ Credit score required. Call a Licensed Florida Realtor today for a private showing.