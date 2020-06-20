1860 N FORT HARRISON AVENUE

Amenities

Waterfront living with views of two No. 1 beaches in America, Caladesi Island and Clearwater Beach & currently Honeymoon Island! Enjoy living in the gorgeous coastal 3 bedrooms, 2 and one- half bath condominium with split bedrooms, high ceilings and an open floor plan and large patio deck. Yes, this unit looks out over the intercoastal waterway to see the dolphins and manatees playing all the time, not to mention the best sunsets Florida has to offer and fireworks 5-6 times per year: Smooth brilliant travertine floors glisten. You enter this luxury building very securely with a private code, and once in the main lobby you call for the elevator with another private code and it is like going to heaven as the elevator opens up right into your unit foyer! The kitchen is loaded with all the necessities including two-door pantry access and a long 12' breakfast bar. Formal dining is included in this great area with small breakfast area seating, as well. Two additional large bedrooms/office are available with a Jack n' Jill bathroom giving plenty space for guests. Also, featured is an interior laundry room inside, and a private hallway leading to your own trash shoot. The roof and pool were just resurfaced and sealed with a warranty. The building was pressure cleaned and painted, and just re-landscaped. Enjoy your underbuilding assigned garage. Bike ride the waterfront to historic downtown Dunedin with all its shops, restaurants, museums, craft beer establishments, marina, Pinellas Trail and the new Blue Jays Stadium a few block away.