Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:56 AM

1860 N FORT HARRISON AVENUE

1860 North Fort Harrison Avenue · (727) 455-0870
Location

1860 North Fort Harrison Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755
Old Clearwater Bay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2512 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
lobby
Waterfront living with views of two No. 1 beaches in America, Caladesi Island and Clearwater Beach & currently Honeymoon Island! Enjoy living in the gorgeous coastal 3 bedrooms, 2 and one- half bath condominium with split bedrooms, high ceilings and an open floor plan and large patio deck. Yes, this unit looks out over the intercoastal waterway to see the dolphins and manatees playing all the time, not to mention the best sunsets Florida has to offer and fireworks 5-6 times per year: Smooth brilliant travertine floors glisten. You enter this luxury building very securely with a private code, and once in the main lobby you call for the elevator with another private code and it is like going to heaven as the elevator opens up right into your unit foyer! The kitchen is loaded with all the necessities including two-door pantry access and a long 12' breakfast bar. Formal dining is included in this great area with small breakfast area seating, as well. Two additional large bedrooms/office are available with a Jack n' Jill bathroom giving plenty space for guests. Also, featured is an interior laundry room inside, and a private hallway leading to your own trash shoot. The roof and pool were just resurfaced and sealed with a warranty. The building was pressure cleaned and painted, and just re-landscaped. Enjoy your underbuilding assigned garage. Bike ride the waterfront to historic downtown Dunedin with all its shops, restaurants, museums, craft beer establishments, marina, Pinellas Trail and the new Blue Jays Stadium a few block away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1860 N FORT HARRISON AVENUE have any available units?
1860 N FORT HARRISON AVENUE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1860 N FORT HARRISON AVENUE have?
Some of 1860 N FORT HARRISON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1860 N FORT HARRISON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1860 N FORT HARRISON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1860 N FORT HARRISON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1860 N FORT HARRISON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1860 N FORT HARRISON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1860 N FORT HARRISON AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1860 N FORT HARRISON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1860 N FORT HARRISON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1860 N FORT HARRISON AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1860 N FORT HARRISON AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1860 N FORT HARRISON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1860 N FORT HARRISON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1860 N FORT HARRISON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1860 N FORT HARRISON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
