All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 186 BAYSIDE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
186 BAYSIDE DRIVE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

186 BAYSIDE DRIVE

186 Bayside Drive · (727) 420-6972
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

186 Bayside Drive, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Are you looking for a quaint WATERFRONT home in the HIGHLY sought after area of Clearwater Beach? Well, look no further! This move-in ready, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home has everything you need! Stainless steel appliances, Terrazzo flooring throughout, and an INDOOR washer and dryer are just some of the amenities to name a few. Walk outdoors to the backyard of your dreams, over looking Clearwater Bay, and fish off your private dock. Clearwater Beach is America's #1 Rated Beach. There is plenty of shopping, restaurants, nightlife, that is basically at your doorstep. Enjoy parasailing, take a trip at the pirate cruise, or hop on your jet skis and enjoy the open water! Schedule your showing today, and don't miss out on this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 186 BAYSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
186 BAYSIDE DRIVE has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 186 BAYSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 186 BAYSIDE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 186 BAYSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
186 BAYSIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 186 BAYSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 186 BAYSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 186 BAYSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 186 BAYSIDE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 186 BAYSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 186 BAYSIDE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 186 BAYSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 186 BAYSIDE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 186 BAYSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 186 BAYSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 186 BAYSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 186 BAYSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 186 BAYSIDE DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Prospect Towers
801 Chestnut St
Clearwater, FL 33756
Ashford at Feather Sound Apartments
13621 Feather Sound Cir E
Clearwater, FL 33762

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymsClearwater Pet Friendly Places
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity