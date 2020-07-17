186 BAYSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Are you looking for a quaint WATERFRONT home in the HIGHLY sought after area of Clearwater Beach? Well, look no further! This move-in ready, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home has everything you need! Stainless steel appliances, Terrazzo flooring throughout, and an INDOOR washer and dryer are just some of the amenities to name a few. Walk outdoors to the backyard of your dreams, over looking Clearwater Bay, and fish off your private dock. Clearwater Beach is America's #1 Rated Beach. There is plenty of shopping, restaurants, nightlife, that is basically at your doorstep. Enjoy parasailing, take a trip at the pirate cruise, or hop on your jet skis and enjoy the open water! Schedule your showing today, and don't miss out on this opportunity!