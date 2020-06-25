1734 W MANOR AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Wow. This is a must see. Close to The Long Center recreation complex, a few blocks from publix, minutes to 19, and just miles to the beach. This immaculate house comes with a split plan tand a fenced in yard hat will be perfect for any family. Call today for an appointment to see the property, it wont last long. Owner is only looking for long term tenants with 1 year lease or more. Please no short term inquires. All information to be verified by renter prior to application. renter will be required to carry renters insurance.