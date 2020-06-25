All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:21 PM

1734 W MANOR AVENUE

1734 West Manor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1734 West Manor Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33765

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Wow. This is a must see. Close to The Long Center recreation complex, a few blocks from publix, minutes to 19, and just miles to the beach. This immaculate house comes with a split plan tand a fenced in yard hat will be perfect for any family. Call today for an appointment to see the property, it wont last long. Owner is only looking for long term tenants with 1 year lease or more. Please no short term inquires. All information to be verified by renter prior to application. renter will be required to carry renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1734 W MANOR AVENUE have any available units?
1734 W MANOR AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1734 W MANOR AVENUE have?
Some of 1734 W MANOR AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1734 W MANOR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1734 W MANOR AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1734 W MANOR AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1734 W MANOR AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1734 W MANOR AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1734 W MANOR AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1734 W MANOR AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1734 W MANOR AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1734 W MANOR AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1734 W MANOR AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1734 W MANOR AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1734 W MANOR AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1734 W MANOR AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1734 W MANOR AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
