1656 WEBB DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to centrally located Ambleside neighborhood. 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home with bonus room, for office or?. Attached garage,

with washer/dryer. Wood floors throughout bedrooms and living room. Travertine in kitchen and dining room. Living room/dining room combination with breakfast bar. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample number of maple cabinets. Split plan for bedrooms for comfort and privacy. Also has screened in porch and fenced in backyard. Close to everything, shopping, school, work, play, off of Highland and Keene. Unfurnished, spacious home for annual lease. Pets considered with owner approval. Credit, criminal and background check will be done, with references. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities and lawn. Pet considered, owner prior approval will

be required.