Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:54 AM

1651 SAND KEY ESTATES COURT

1651 Sand Key Estates Court · No Longer Available
Location

1651 Sand Key Estates Court, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
Spectacular Open Water views from this beautifully furnished 7th floor condo! 2 bedroom, 2 bath completely furnished condo on Sand Key. Annual Rental only. Water View everywhere, North is the Marina basin, West is the Gulf of Mexico and East is the Intracoastal! Completely remodeled with SS appliances, a Wine Cooler, NO carpet, Washer/Dryer, New A/C, huge master suite with large bath and walk in closet. 2 TV's with basic cable and a 38' covered Balcony to enjoy the sunsets and night lights! NO pets and NO smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 SAND KEY ESTATES COURT have any available units?
1651 SAND KEY ESTATES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1651 SAND KEY ESTATES COURT have?
Some of 1651 SAND KEY ESTATES COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 SAND KEY ESTATES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1651 SAND KEY ESTATES COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 SAND KEY ESTATES COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1651 SAND KEY ESTATES COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1651 SAND KEY ESTATES COURT offer parking?
No, 1651 SAND KEY ESTATES COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1651 SAND KEY ESTATES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1651 SAND KEY ESTATES COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 SAND KEY ESTATES COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1651 SAND KEY ESTATES COURT has a pool.
Does 1651 SAND KEY ESTATES COURT have accessible units?
No, 1651 SAND KEY ESTATES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 SAND KEY ESTATES COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1651 SAND KEY ESTATES COURT has units with dishwashers.
