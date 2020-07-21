1651 SAND KEY ESTATES COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool bbq/grill

Spectacular Open Water views from this beautifully furnished 7th floor condo! 2 bedroom, 2 bath completely furnished condo on Sand Key. Annual Rental only. Water View everywhere, North is the Marina basin, West is the Gulf of Mexico and East is the Intracoastal! Completely remodeled with SS appliances, a Wine Cooler, NO carpet, Washer/Dryer, New A/C, huge master suite with large bath and walk in closet. 2 TV's with basic cable and a 38' covered Balcony to enjoy the sunsets and night lights! NO pets and NO smoking please.