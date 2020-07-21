1651 SAND KEY ESTATES COURT

Amenities
Spectacular Open Water views from this beautifully furnished 7th floor condo! 2 bedroom, 2 bath completely furnished condo on Sand Key. Annual Rental only. Water View everywhere, North is the Marina basin, West is the Gulf of Mexico and East is the Intracoastal! Completely remodeled with SS appliances, a Wine Cooler, NO carpet, Washer/Dryer, New A/C, huge master suite with large bath and walk in closet. 2 TV's with basic cable and a 38' covered Balcony to enjoy the sunsets and night lights! NO pets and NO smoking please.