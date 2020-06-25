1602 Brigadoon Dr

Amenities

Brigadoon Townhouse - Whats not to love about this uniquely situated 2 Bed - 1.5 Bath

charmer at Brigadoon of Clearwater. Nestled amongst the

areas best parks with the Ream Wilson Trail literally just steps

behind your private screened lanai. The Cliff Stephens Disk

Golf Course, Kapok Park Boardwalk, and Moccasin Lake Nature

Park are just outside your front door. Youre just moments away

from launching your kayak, casting a fishing line, immersing

yourself in nature or playing 18 holes. Take a dip and cool off in

the sparkling pool, then walk over to Spectrum Field and catch a

Phillies/Threshers ball game.

This 900 sq. ft. townhome features an open kitchen/family room

floor plan with a breakfast bar, half bath and washer/dryer

downstairs. Retreat upstairs and youll find 2 generous

sized bedrooms and one full bath. This home includes 2 parking

spaces right out front and is available furnished or

unfurnished. If you wait too long, youll miss out on this unique opportunity to reside at one of Clearwaters hidden gems.



