1602 Brigadoon Dr

Amenities
Brigadoon Townhouse - Whats not to love about this uniquely situated 2 Bed - 1.5 Bath
charmer at Brigadoon of Clearwater. Nestled amongst the
areas best parks with the Ream Wilson Trail literally just steps
behind your private screened lanai. The Cliff Stephens Disk
Golf Course, Kapok Park Boardwalk, and Moccasin Lake Nature
Park are just outside your front door. Youre just moments away
from launching your kayak, casting a fishing line, immersing
yourself in nature or playing 18 holes. Take a dip and cool off in
the sparkling pool, then walk over to Spectrum Field and catch a
Phillies/Threshers ball game.
This 900 sq. ft. townhome features an open kitchen/family room
floor plan with a breakfast bar, half bath and washer/dryer
downstairs. Retreat upstairs and youll find 2 generous
sized bedrooms and one full bath. This home includes 2 parking
spaces right out front and is available furnished or
unfurnished. If you wait too long, youll miss out on this unique opportunity to reside at one of Clearwaters hidden gems.
