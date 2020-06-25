All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

1602 Brigadoon Dr

1602 Brigadoon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1602 Brigadoon Drive, Clearwater, FL 33759

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brigadoon Townhouse - Whats not to love about this uniquely situated 2 Bed - 1.5 Bath
charmer at Brigadoon of Clearwater. Nestled amongst the
areas best parks with the Ream Wilson Trail literally just steps
behind your private screened lanai. The Cliff Stephens Disk
Golf Course, Kapok Park Boardwalk, and Moccasin Lake Nature
Park are just outside your front door. Youre just moments away
from launching your kayak, casting a fishing line, immersing
yourself in nature or playing 18 holes. Take a dip and cool off in
the sparkling pool, then walk over to Spectrum Field and catch a
Phillies/Threshers ball game.
This 900 sq. ft. townhome features an open kitchen/family room
floor plan with a breakfast bar, half bath and washer/dryer
downstairs. Retreat upstairs and youll find 2 generous
sized bedrooms and one full bath. This home includes 2 parking
spaces right out front and is available furnished or
unfurnished. If you wait too long, youll miss out on this unique opportunity to reside at one of Clearwaters hidden gems.

(RLNE3982730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Brigadoon Dr have any available units?
1602 Brigadoon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1602 Brigadoon Dr have?
Some of 1602 Brigadoon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Brigadoon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Brigadoon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Brigadoon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1602 Brigadoon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1602 Brigadoon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1602 Brigadoon Dr offers parking.
Does 1602 Brigadoon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1602 Brigadoon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Brigadoon Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1602 Brigadoon Dr has a pool.
Does 1602 Brigadoon Dr have accessible units?
No, 1602 Brigadoon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Brigadoon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1602 Brigadoon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
