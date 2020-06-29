1581 Magnolia Dr

Amenities
Charming Home with a big back yard and with nice updates to kitchen (wood cabinets and granite) and updated bath.
Home has bamboo, laminate and tile flooring.
Overall Property Features:
3 Bedrooms 1 Bath
1,575 sq. ft. of air conditioned/heated space
Tile and Laminate Flooring
2 Large Living Room areas
Beautiful Kitchen with a breakfast bar area and nice appliances Large Washer and Dryer area
Very nice, Completely Fenced-in Backyard in a quiet Cul-de-sac Neighborhood
