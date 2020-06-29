All apartments in Clearwater
1581 Magnolia Dr

1581 Magnolia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1581 Magnolia Drive, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming Home with a big back yard and with nice updates to kitchen (wood cabinets and granite) and updated bath.
Home has bamboo, laminate and tile flooring.
Overall Property Features:
3 Bedrooms 1 Bath
1,575 sq. ft. of air conditioned/heated space
Tile and Laminate Flooring
2 Large Living Room areas
Beautiful Kitchen with a breakfast bar area and nice appliances Large Washer and Dryer area
Very nice, Completely Fenced-in Backyard in a quiet Cul-de-sac Neighborhood
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1581 Magnolia Dr have any available units?
1581 Magnolia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1581 Magnolia Dr have?
Some of 1581 Magnolia Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1581 Magnolia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1581 Magnolia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1581 Magnolia Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1581 Magnolia Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1581 Magnolia Dr offer parking?
No, 1581 Magnolia Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1581 Magnolia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1581 Magnolia Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1581 Magnolia Dr have a pool?
No, 1581 Magnolia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1581 Magnolia Dr have accessible units?
No, 1581 Magnolia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1581 Magnolia Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1581 Magnolia Dr has units with dishwashers.

