1581 Magnolia Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming Home with a big back yard and with nice updates to kitchen (wood cabinets and granite) and updated bath.

Home has bamboo, laminate and tile flooring.

Overall Property Features:

3 Bedrooms 1 Bath

1,575 sq. ft. of air conditioned/heated space

Tile and Laminate Flooring

2 Large Living Room areas

Beautiful Kitchen with a breakfast bar area and nice appliances Large Washer and Dryer area

Very nice, Completely Fenced-in Backyard in a quiet Cul-de-sac Neighborhood

Charming Home with a big back yard and with nice updates to kitchen (wood cabinets and granite) and updated bath. Home has bamboo, laminate and tile flooring.

Overall Property Features:

3 Bedrooms

1 Bath

1,575 sq. ft. of air conditioned/heated space

Tile and Laminate Flooring

2 Large Living Room areas

Beautiful Kitchen with a breakfast bar area and nice appliances

Large Washer and Dryer area

Very nice, Completely Fenced-in Backyard

Quiet Cul-de-sac Neighborhood