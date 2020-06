Amenities

Great location! 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom waterfront home in the gated community in the Moorings of Sand Key. Included in rent, lawn service and gated community security. Two master suites, one on the main floor and the other upstairs. Volume ceilings, large eat-in kitchen, Beautiful water view looking down the canal. Nice heated pool with spill over spa and boat slip with lift. This home is available at the end of April 2020.