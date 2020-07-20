1465 Pine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon.

Welcome to 1465 Pine St., this beautifully renovated home will impress you with it's style and charm. The home encompasses 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a 1 car garage. The open living room flows right into the kitchen and has been finished with a light neutral color paint and professionally installed flooring creating a modern and crisp design to the home. Cook your heart out in this modern kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and natural light flowing through to the living area. The cozy bedrooms have ceiling fans and also neutral color paint that will allow you to easily and quickly decorate your home. The stylish bathroom is just one more great reason to call this house your new home. Soak up the sun in the yard or relax on the lanai, with this home you have options! If you have pets,

