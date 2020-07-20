All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1465 Pine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1465 Pine Street
Last updated May 17 2019 at 3:55 PM

1465 Pine Street

1465 Pine St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1465 Pine St, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon.
Welcome to 1465 Pine St., this beautifully renovated home will impress you with it's style and charm. The home encompasses 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a 1 car garage. The open living room flows right into the kitchen and has been finished with a light neutral color paint and professionally installed flooring creating a modern and crisp design to the home. Cook your heart out in this modern kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and natural light flowing through to the living area. The cozy bedrooms have ceiling fans and also neutral color paint that will allow you to easily and quickly decorate your home. The stylish bathroom is just one more great reason to call this house your new home. Soak up the sun in the yard or relax on the lanai, with this home you have options! If you have pets,
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1465 Pine Street have any available units?
1465 Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1465 Pine Street have?
Some of 1465 Pine Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1465 Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1465 Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 Pine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1465 Pine Street is pet friendly.
Does 1465 Pine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1465 Pine Street offers parking.
Does 1465 Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1465 Pine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 Pine Street have a pool?
No, 1465 Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1465 Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 1465 Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1465 Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1465 Pine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street
Clearwater, FL 33755
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd
Clearwater, FL 33760
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave
Clearwater, FL 33759
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St
Clearwater, FL 33759
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Chesapeake
2307 Cumberland Cir
Clearwater, FL 33763

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 Bedroom ApartmentsClearwater 2 Bedroom Apartments
Clearwater Apartments with GymsClearwater Pet Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa