Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1460 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:22 AM

1460 GULF BOULEVARD

1460 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1460 Gulf Boulevard, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Stunning views greet you the minute you walk into this newly renovated 2 bedroom / 2 bath Gulf front condo. Off season $3000 / Season $5000. The entire condo just finished a complete remodel and is ready your enjoyment! All new furniture, appliances, furnishings, and accessories. The Southwest view of the beach from the long balcony is one of the most coveted in the building. The balcony is accessible from the living room and both bedrooms. Three month minimum rental period at South Beach III. Seasonal rentals include $150 in electricity per month. Does not include Application fee, background check, security, cleaning and 13% tax in addition to the rent. Convenient location to the fun activities at #1 voted Clearwater Beach, Tampa & surrounding central Florida attractions plus quick access to the Tampa airport and St Pete / Clearwater Airport are added benefits to the Florida Beach Life on Sand Key.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1460 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1460 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1460 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1460 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1460 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1460 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1460 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1460 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1460 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 1460 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 1460 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1460 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1460 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1460 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1460 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1460 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1460 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1460 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
