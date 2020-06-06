1460 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Stunning views greet you the minute you walk into this newly renovated 2 bedroom / 2 bath Gulf front condo. Off season $3000 / Season $5000. The entire condo just finished a complete remodel and is ready your enjoyment! All new furniture, appliances, furnishings, and accessories. The Southwest view of the beach from the long balcony is one of the most coveted in the building. The balcony is accessible from the living room and both bedrooms. Three month minimum rental period at South Beach III. Seasonal rentals include $150 in electricity per month. Does not include Application fee, background check, security, cleaning and 13% tax in addition to the rent. Convenient location to the fun activities at #1 voted Clearwater Beach, Tampa & surrounding central Florida attractions plus quick access to the Tampa airport and St Pete / Clearwater Airport are added benefits to the Florida Beach Life on Sand Key.