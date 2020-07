Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Throughout renovated with dishwasher and tiles throughout new bathroom 3 years ago. All new paint now. Roof 1 year old. Clean, 1/2 of duplex, 2 parkingspaces. Total of 3 tenants on property. Rent includes water/trash/sewer. NO pets. Washer/dryer (coin) is on the property.

Ready to move in at once. 5 min to the bridge over to the Beaches.