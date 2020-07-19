All apartments in Clearwater
1404 Boylan Ave

1404 Boylan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Boylan Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1404 Boylan Ave Available 03/17/20 Boylan Ave Beauty - Whats not to love about this quaint 2 bedroom 2 bath home located in central Clearwater?
Less than 15 minutes to Clearwater Beach!

This 892 sq. ft. home has been remodeled and has a beautiful kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter-tops, and stainless appliances.

Beautiful laminate floors flow throughout with neutral paint colors. Both bathrooms are remodeled with new tile, sinks, toilets, etc.

With no neighbors to the side and rear, this lends a more spacious feel to an already nice size yard. This home shows well and is like new inside. Dont miss seeing this home, as it wont last long.

Contact property manager to verify rental rate and showing times. Please verify.

(RLNE4718889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Boylan Ave have any available units?
1404 Boylan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Boylan Ave have?
Some of 1404 Boylan Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Boylan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Boylan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Boylan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Boylan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Boylan Ave offer parking?
No, 1404 Boylan Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1404 Boylan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Boylan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Boylan Ave have a pool?
No, 1404 Boylan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Boylan Ave have accessible units?
No, 1404 Boylan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Boylan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Boylan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
