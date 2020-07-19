Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1404 Boylan Ave Available 03/17/20 Boylan Ave Beauty - Whats not to love about this quaint 2 bedroom 2 bath home located in central Clearwater?

Less than 15 minutes to Clearwater Beach!



This 892 sq. ft. home has been remodeled and has a beautiful kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter-tops, and stainless appliances.



Beautiful laminate floors flow throughout with neutral paint colors. Both bathrooms are remodeled with new tile, sinks, toilets, etc.



With no neighbors to the side and rear, this lends a more spacious feel to an already nice size yard. This home shows well and is like new inside. Dont miss seeing this home, as it wont last long.



Contact property manager to verify rental rate and showing times. Please verify.



(RLNE4718889)