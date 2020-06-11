All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1400 GULF BOULEVARD

1400 Gulf Blvd # 111 · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Gulf Blvd # 111, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
CLEARWATER/SAND KEY DIRECT GULF FRONT. FURNISHED. AVAILABLE TODAY!JUST WHAT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR. TOTALLY REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH BEACHSIDE CONDO ON SAND KEY. Enjoy the Gulf, beach and Intra coastal views from your spacious balcony. Spectacular sunrise and sunsets. Wonderful southern exposure for the warmth in the winter and shade in the summer. Close to Sand Key Park, Clearwater Sailing Center and the Shoppes of Sand Key where you can enjoy shopping and great restaurants.
Gated community with under the building parking and storage closet. Seasonal rental January thru March 2019 not available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1400 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1400 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1400 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1400 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1400 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1400 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1400 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1400 GULF BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1400 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1400 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
