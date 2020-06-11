1400 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

CLEARWATER/SAND KEY DIRECT GULF FRONT. FURNISHED. AVAILABLE TODAY!JUST WHAT YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR. TOTALLY REMODELED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH BEACHSIDE CONDO ON SAND KEY. Enjoy the Gulf, beach and Intra coastal views from your spacious balcony. Spectacular sunrise and sunsets. Wonderful southern exposure for the warmth in the winter and shade in the summer. Close to Sand Key Park, Clearwater Sailing Center and the Shoppes of Sand Key where you can enjoy shopping and great restaurants.

Gated community with under the building parking and storage closet. Seasonal rental January thru March 2019 not available.