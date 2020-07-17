1396 S Hercules Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan media room

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage media room

Fantastic 4br/3ba/2 car gar with bonus room in Imperial Park Sub. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



FANTASTIC 4BR/3BA/2 CAR GAR HOME IN IMPERIAL PARK. ANNUAL/UNFURNISHED. ONE SMALL DOG OK, NO PUPPY AND SORRY NO CAT. 2551 SQ FT HEATED, 3118 SQ FT UNDER ROOF. HOMES FEATURES AND EXTRA BONUS ROOM ATTACHED OUTSIDE ENTRY THAT CAN BE USED FOR GUEST/OFFICE/MEDIA ROOM/PLAY ROOM. HOME HAS AN OPEN AN AIRY FLOOR PLAN WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHTING WITH KITCHEN OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM, PASS THRU KIT TO FLORIDA ROOM, LARGE LIVING ROOM AND A SPACIOUS BACK YARD WHICH IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING FAMILY AND FRIENDS! FIRST MONTH'S RENT AND EQUAL SECURITY DEPOSIT APPLY. $300NR PET FEE. THERE ARE NO UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THIS RENTAL. EASY ACCESS TO SHOPS FINE DINING, GROCERIES, PHARMACY, BANK AND ONLY A SHORT DRIVE TO THE SANDY BEACH!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $70 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. There is also a $100.00 Lease Admin Fee due at move in along with the Security Deposit and non-refundable pet fee if applicable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contaLisa with Rent Solutions at 813-532-9680.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5861751)