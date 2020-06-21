All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1301 GULF BOULEVARD

1301 Gulf Blvd # 212 · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Gulf Blvd # 212, Clearwater, FL 33767
Sand Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Brand new completely renovated furnished with washer & dryer 1 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo at Bayside Gardens. Available April 2019 and beyond. 3 month minimum lease per condo rules. Located on the intra-coastal and across the street from the beach. Community pool right on the Intra-Coastal with grills for wonderful relaxation. Conveniently located next to the Shoppes of Sand Key for shopping, dining and entertainment. Seasonal rentals include $150 in electricity per month. Does not include Application fee, background check, security, cleaning and tax in addition to the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
1301 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1301 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1301 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1301 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1301 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 1301 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 1301 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 1301 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 1301 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1301 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
