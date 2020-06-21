1301 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Brand new completely renovated furnished with washer & dryer 1 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo at Bayside Gardens. Available April 2019 and beyond. 3 month minimum lease per condo rules. Located on the intra-coastal and across the street from the beach. Community pool right on the Intra-Coastal with grills for wonderful relaxation. Conveniently located next to the Shoppes of Sand Key for shopping, dining and entertainment. Seasonal rentals include $150 in electricity per month. Does not include Application fee, background check, security, cleaning and tax in addition to the rent.