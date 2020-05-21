All apartments in Clearwater
Find more places like 1243 S Martin Luther King Jr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clearwater, FL
/
1243 S Martin Luther King Jr.
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:29 PM

1243 S Martin Luther King Jr.

1243 South Martin Luther King Jr Avenue · (305) 301-9769
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clearwater
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1243 South Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756
Sunshine Tower Apartment

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C-401 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

new construction
pool
elevator
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
new construction
GREAT Opportunity to rent a well maintained and move in ready 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath end unit condo. A 55+ Community - Fully Furnished with any and all this well taken care corner unit in Sunshine Towers, well maintained - with a beautiful heated pool, club house with a full kitchen, pull table and plenty activities for all. Open plan, spacious Florida room is a great place to relax and enjoy a wonderful view overlooking the pool area. Elevator, community laundry on each floor and a private storage closet. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants and the beautiful Clearwater Beach!! * * * The unit can also be rented short term minimum (6) six month at $1,600 - October 1st to March 31st 2021 - NO Pets - 55+ Community - tenant and occupants must be 55+ * * *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1243 S Martin Luther King Jr. have any available units?
1243 S Martin Luther King Jr. has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1243 S Martin Luther King Jr. have?
Some of 1243 S Martin Luther King Jr.'s amenities include new construction, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1243 S Martin Luther King Jr. currently offering any rent specials?
1243 S Martin Luther King Jr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1243 S Martin Luther King Jr. pet-friendly?
No, 1243 S Martin Luther King Jr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1243 S Martin Luther King Jr. offer parking?
No, 1243 S Martin Luther King Jr. does not offer parking.
Does 1243 S Martin Luther King Jr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1243 S Martin Luther King Jr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1243 S Martin Luther King Jr. have a pool?
Yes, 1243 S Martin Luther King Jr. has a pool.
Does 1243 S Martin Luther King Jr. have accessible units?
No, 1243 S Martin Luther King Jr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1243 S Martin Luther King Jr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1243 S Martin Luther King Jr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1243 S Martin Luther King Jr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N
Clearwater, FL 33764
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590
Clearwater, FL 33759
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd
Clearwater, FL 33765
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd
Clearwater, FL 33759
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33755

Similar Pages

Clearwater 1 BedroomsClearwater 2 Bedrooms
Clearwater Apartments with GymClearwater Dog Friendly Apartments
Clearwater Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FL
Spring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ultimate Medical Academy-ClearwaterFlorida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity