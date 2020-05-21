1243 S Martin Luther King Jr.

Amenities

GREAT Opportunity to rent a well maintained and move in ready 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath end unit condo. A 55+ Community - Fully Furnished with any and all this well taken care corner unit in Sunshine Towers, well maintained - with a beautiful heated pool, club house with a full kitchen, pull table and plenty activities for all. Open plan, spacious Florida room is a great place to relax and enjoy a wonderful view overlooking the pool area. Elevator, community laundry on each floor and a private storage closet. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants and the beautiful Clearwater Beach!! * * * The unit can also be rented short term minimum (6) six month at $1,600 - October 1st to March 31st 2021 - NO Pets - 55+ Community - tenant and occupants must be 55+ * * *