Clearwater, FL
1222 S MISSOURI AVENUE
1222 S MISSOURI AVENUE

1222 South Missouri Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1222 South Missouri Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful condo in the heart of Clearwater, in gated community of Avalon. Condo in the ground floor directly in front of community pool. Pool is heated. Parking is unassigned and plenty of parking spaces. In the kitchen you have granite counter tops. Three door refrigerator. pots and pans. Coffee maker, toaster. Beautifully decorated bathroom. Also in the bathroom a large walk in closet. Master bedroom with flat screen TV mounted on the wall and window facing the pool. In the living room a flat screen TV and sliding glass door to lanai also overlooking the community pool. A small computer desk. Entire condo is beautifully decorated by professional designer. Within 10 min drive you can be on the sand in Clearwater Beach. Near all shopping, restaurants and Tampa International Airport. Also a short drive to Clearwater-St Pete Airport. Enjoy best of Florida living. Call for showing appointment. It can be the next place you'll call HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 S MISSOURI AVENUE have any available units?
1222 S MISSOURI AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 S MISSOURI AVENUE have?
Some of 1222 S MISSOURI AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 S MISSOURI AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1222 S MISSOURI AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 S MISSOURI AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1222 S MISSOURI AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 1222 S MISSOURI AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1222 S MISSOURI AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1222 S MISSOURI AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1222 S MISSOURI AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 S MISSOURI AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1222 S MISSOURI AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1222 S MISSOURI AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1222 S MISSOURI AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 S MISSOURI AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1222 S MISSOURI AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
