1222 S MISSOURI AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful condo in the heart of Clearwater, in gated community of Avalon. Condo in the ground floor directly in front of community pool. Pool is heated. Parking is unassigned and plenty of parking spaces. In the kitchen you have granite counter tops. Three door refrigerator. pots and pans. Coffee maker, toaster. Beautifully decorated bathroom. Also in the bathroom a large walk in closet. Master bedroom with flat screen TV mounted on the wall and window facing the pool. In the living room a flat screen TV and sliding glass door to lanai also overlooking the community pool. A small computer desk. Entire condo is beautifully decorated by professional designer. Within 10 min drive you can be on the sand in Clearwater Beach. Near all shopping, restaurants and Tampa International Airport. Also a short drive to Clearwater-St Pete Airport. Enjoy best of Florida living. Call for showing appointment. It can be the next place you'll call HOME.