Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool elevator concierge

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities concierge elevator pool

Start booking now for the 2020-2021 Season. Panoramic views of the Gulf of Mexico from your living room, master bedroom and access to the wrap around covered porch. Decorator furnishings, turn key condo. Just unpack your bags and start enjoying the numerous amenities that are available in this Resort style condo. The Master Bedroom en-suite allows for complete privacy from the rest of the home. The second bedroom also features an en-suite with views of the intercoastal. The third bedroom has easy access to a third full bath. The Grande is conveniently located a short distance from shopping and fine dining. A ride over the bridge brings you to Clearwater Beach for nightlife and attractions! Quick access to airports. Living in this gated community provides security and privacy. Concierge available. All utilities and services included in lease fee with the exception of background check and application fee. Minimum leasing period is 6 months with longer term preferred.