116 N DUNCAN AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location, location, location. Welcome to Clearwater! This well maintained Duplex with upgraded living space is nestled on a corner lot in the heart of Clearwater. Under the beautiful canopy of shade trees, each unit of this duplex features its own private fenced backyard great for entertaining friends, laundry hook-ups, A/C and utilities. Each unit is a 2 bed/ 1 bath with amazing upgrades in the kitchen and common areas. Close to shopping, schools, restaurants, and less than 10 minutes away from the award winning CLEARWATER BEACH! Schedule your private showing today. Pet friendly. Property is to be tented 2/24 or sooner.