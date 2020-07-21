All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:07 AM

116 N DUNCAN AVENUE

116 North Duncan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

116 North Duncan Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location, location, location. Welcome to Clearwater! This well maintained Duplex with upgraded living space is nestled on a corner lot in the heart of Clearwater. Under the beautiful canopy of shade trees, each unit of this duplex features its own private fenced backyard great for entertaining friends, laundry hook-ups, A/C and utilities. Each unit is a 2 bed/ 1 bath with amazing upgrades in the kitchen and common areas. Close to shopping, schools, restaurants, and less than 10 minutes away from the award winning CLEARWATER BEACH! Schedule your private showing today. Pet friendly. Property is to be tented 2/24 or sooner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 N DUNCAN AVENUE have any available units?
116 N DUNCAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 N DUNCAN AVENUE have?
Some of 116 N DUNCAN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 N DUNCAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
116 N DUNCAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 N DUNCAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 N DUNCAN AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 116 N DUNCAN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 116 N DUNCAN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 116 N DUNCAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 N DUNCAN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 N DUNCAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 116 N DUNCAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 116 N DUNCAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 116 N DUNCAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 116 N DUNCAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 N DUNCAN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
