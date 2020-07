113 ISLAND WAY

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

LOCATED ON ISLAND ESTATES, 55+ WATERFRONT COMPLEX. THIS 2 BED/2 BATH RENTAL UNFURNISHED CONDO, LOADS OF CLOSET SPACE, KITCHEN INCLUDES MAPLE CABINETS AND NEWER COUNTERS, SCREENED IN PATIO/LANAI TO ENJOY THE OUTSIDE. COMPLEX HAS A BEAUTIFUL POOL AND RECREATION AREA/FISHING PIER. COVERED PARKING SPOT, 1 CAT or 1 BIRD ALLOWED/NO DOGS. PUBLIX GROCERY STORE IS RIGHT ACROSS THE STREET ALONG WITH A BEAUTY SHOP, NAIL SALON, BOUTIQUE, SEVERAL BANKS & RESTAURANTS. THE CLEARWATER MARINE AQUARIUM AND MARINA IS RIGHT ON THE ISLAND AND IT'S LESS THAN A MILE TO CLEARWATER BEACH. NO WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, BUT THERE'S A LAUNDRY FACILITY ON EACH FLOOR. 1ST, LAST & SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED.