109 DEVON DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

VACATION RENTAL!! PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS HOME IS DIVIDED BETWEEN 2 RESIDENCES & THE PRICE SHOWN VARIES ON SEASON & UNIT. Stunning home, Steps to the Sand! This home offers 2 split households. The Upstairs consists of 2 Bedrooms; Loft w/ additional Full size bed; 2.5 Bathrooms; Fully Equipped Kitchen; Indoor Laundry; Large Balcony overlooking the Intracoastal Waterways & the Private Pool. The Main Level consists of 3 Bedrooms; 3 Bathrooms; Large Open Floorplan; Fully Equipped Kitchen; Fireplace in Dining Room; Workspace; Enclosed Sunroom; 1 Car Garage; Laundry Room; Covered Patio overlooking the Intracoastal Waterways & Private Pool. Please note that the pool is shared between the 2 living spaces. The home can also be rented as a whole (5 Bedroom; 5 1/2 Bath). Both households come Fully Furnished & Include Cable, WiFi, Electric, Water, Trash, Pool Maintenance, Lawn Maintenance, & Pest Control.



***ALL LEASES ARE SUBJECT TO A 13% TOURIST TAX + CLEANING FEE***