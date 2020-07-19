All apartments in Clearwater
Clearwater, FL
109 DEVON DRIVE
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:23 PM

109 DEVON DRIVE

109 Devon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

109 Devon Drive, Clearwater, FL 33767
Clearwater Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
VACATION RENTAL!! PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS HOME IS DIVIDED BETWEEN 2 RESIDENCES & THE PRICE SHOWN VARIES ON SEASON & UNIT. Stunning home, Steps to the Sand! This home offers 2 split households. The Upstairs consists of 2 Bedrooms; Loft w/ additional Full size bed; 2.5 Bathrooms; Fully Equipped Kitchen; Indoor Laundry; Large Balcony overlooking the Intracoastal Waterways & the Private Pool. The Main Level consists of 3 Bedrooms; 3 Bathrooms; Large Open Floorplan; Fully Equipped Kitchen; Fireplace in Dining Room; Workspace; Enclosed Sunroom; 1 Car Garage; Laundry Room; Covered Patio overlooking the Intracoastal Waterways & Private Pool. Please note that the pool is shared between the 2 living spaces. The home can also be rented as a whole (5 Bedroom; 5 1/2 Bath). Both households come Fully Furnished & Include Cable, WiFi, Electric, Water, Trash, Pool Maintenance, Lawn Maintenance, & Pest Control.

***ALL LEASES ARE SUBJECT TO A 13% TOURIST TAX + CLEANING FEE***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 DEVON DRIVE have any available units?
109 DEVON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 DEVON DRIVE have?
Some of 109 DEVON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 DEVON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
109 DEVON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 DEVON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 109 DEVON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 109 DEVON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 109 DEVON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 109 DEVON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 DEVON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 DEVON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 109 DEVON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 109 DEVON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 109 DEVON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 109 DEVON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 DEVON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
