All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 901 SE 17th TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
901 SE 17th TER
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:00 AM

901 SE 17th TER

901 Southeast 17th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Hancock
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

901 Southeast 17th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is outfitted with elegant features such as 18-inch tiled and hardwood flooring, French entry doors,
upgraded kitchen cabinetry, granite counter surfaces, and vanities and more. Complete with kitchen appliances and washer/dryer hook-up
this conveniently located home is move-in ready.
Make this home YOUR home. We do not have weight restrictions for pets, but there are breed restrictions. Please read the Rental Criteria for details. Non-fundable pet fees include: $250/per pet non-refundable fee / $25 per pet rent each month. Restricted breeds include Akita, American Bulldog, American Pit Bull Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, German Shepard, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Wolf, or any mix of the listed breeds. Assistive pets will not incur pet fee or pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 SE 17th TER have any available units?
901 SE 17th TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cape Coral, FL.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 SE 17th TER have?
Some of 901 SE 17th TER's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 SE 17th TER currently offering any rent specials?
901 SE 17th TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 SE 17th TER pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 SE 17th TER is pet friendly.
Does 901 SE 17th TER offer parking?
No, 901 SE 17th TER does not offer parking.
Does 901 SE 17th TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 SE 17th TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 SE 17th TER have a pool?
No, 901 SE 17th TER does not have a pool.
Does 901 SE 17th TER have accessible units?
No, 901 SE 17th TER does not have accessible units.
Does 901 SE 17th TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 SE 17th TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCape Coral 2 Bedroom Apartments
Cape Coral Apartments with PoolsCape Coral Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLOsprey, FL
Ridge Wood Heights, FLPelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLEnglewood, FLLely Resort, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee