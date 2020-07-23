901 SE 17th TER

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

This home is outfitted with elegant features such as 18-inch tiled and hardwood flooring, French entry doors,

upgraded kitchen cabinetry, granite counter surfaces, and vanities and more. Complete with kitchen appliances and washer/dryer hook-up

this conveniently located home is move-in ready.

Make this home YOUR home. We do not have weight restrictions for pets, but there are breed restrictions. Please read the Rental Criteria for details. Non-fundable pet fees include: $250/per pet non-refundable fee / $25 per pet rent each month. Restricted breeds include Akita, American Bulldog, American Pit Bull Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, German Shepard, Great Dane, Husky, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Wolf, or any mix of the listed breeds. Assistive pets will not incur pet fee or pet rent.