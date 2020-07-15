5781 Cape Harbour DR710

Amenities

5781 Cape Harbour DR 710 - Cape Habour condo with the most amazing marina views and sunsets comes FULLY FURNISHED. This exquisitely decorated 3 bedroom 2 bath condo offers a lot of upgrades including granite counters, wood cabinets, window treatments, and fans, large screened balcony. Cape Harbour is an award winning community offering wonderful marina, boutique-style shopping, gourmet coffee shop, spectacular restaurants, live music events, holiday parties at the community square and so much more. This is not just a condo, this is a lifestyle!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5854826)