506 NW 38th PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Annual Rental in Cape Coral - Waterfront Cape Coral Pool home available for rent! This beauty is situated on a pristine street with gorgeous homes surrounding. This home offers 3 bedrooms 3 full baths and 3 car garage with a boat dock with lift. With over 2200 sq ft, living room, formal dining room, breakfast bar and nook, tile and wood floors throughout, custom painted in several areas, built in entertainment center in living, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate laundry room, ceiling fans throughout, 2 large walk in closets, walk around shower with garden tub in center of bathroom…..so many features to mention. Pet friendly! Pool care and lawn care included.



Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160.