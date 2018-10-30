All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:07 AM

506 NW 38th PL

506 Northwest 38th Place · (239) 482-8040
Location

506 Northwest 38th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33993
Burnt Store

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Annual Rental in Cape Coral - Waterfront Cape Coral Pool home available for rent!  This beauty is situated on a pristine street with gorgeous homes surrounding. This home offers 3 bedrooms 3 full baths and 3 car garage with a boat dock with lift.  With over 2200 sq ft, living room, formal dining room, breakfast bar and nook, tile and wood floors throughout, custom painted in several areas, built in entertainment center in living, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate laundry room, ceiling fans throughout, 2 large walk in closets, walk around shower with garden tub in center of bathroom…..so many features to mention. Pet friendly!  Pool care and lawn care included. 

Application Fee $100 PER ADULT. One-time lease administrative fee of $160.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 NW 38th PL have any available units?
506 NW 38th PL has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 NW 38th PL have?
Some of 506 NW 38th PL's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 NW 38th PL currently offering any rent specials?
506 NW 38th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 NW 38th PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 NW 38th PL is pet friendly.
Does 506 NW 38th PL offer parking?
Yes, 506 NW 38th PL does offer parking.
Does 506 NW 38th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 NW 38th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 NW 38th PL have a pool?
Yes, 506 NW 38th PL has a pool.
Does 506 NW 38th PL have accessible units?
No, 506 NW 38th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 506 NW 38th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 NW 38th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
