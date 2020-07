Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Location location! Annual rental available for a great condo development south of Cape Coral Parkway, walk to shopping and restaurants. Condo is fully furnished, but owner will remove all or part if desired. This complex is well maintained and features a lovely swimming pool. Master bedroom has a balcony overlooking the pool. All appliances including a washer and dryer. There are no pets allowed per the association.