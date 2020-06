Amenities

PETS ALLOWED.....Hard to find.. 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom~~2nd Floor~~townhouse style condo, on GULF ACCESS water in Cape Coral. Unique design with 3rd bedroom with full bathroom on the next floor. All the bedrooms have large walk in closets. Sliding glass doors to screen balcony off living room and bedroom. Great location in a super convenient location. Walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment in the ever changing downtown area of Cape Coral! Over 1700 spacious square feet and available extra storage. Heated Community Pool. Western exposure canal view so you can enjoy the amazing sunsets.



PETS ALLOWED UNDER 20LBS