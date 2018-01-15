4549 SE 5th PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking pool

CONVENIENT LOCATION! This Gulf access waterfront 55+ condo is available now! A great southeasterly view of the canal from this second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit. This canal is only 1 canal to the east of the Rubicon Canal. Features abound: assigned carport parking, roll down hurricane shutters, extra storage, pool, clubhouse with library and exercise area, and a hobby/work shop complete with tools. Unit features newer appliances, ceiling fans, and has fresh paint inside and out. Boat dockage is possible with application to condo assn and has only 1 bridge to the River. Once tenant is approved by the property manager, they may choose new carpet in medium to darker color up to $1.25/sq ft and owner will install. Property is also for sale, but owner will take it off the market once we have a lease. Sorry, no pets allowed. Approval period is up to 3 weeks. Schedule a showing for you and your client today!