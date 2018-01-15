All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:31 AM

4549 SE 5th PL

4549 Southeast 5th Place · (239) 464-1624
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4549 Southeast 5th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

carport
gym
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
CONVENIENT LOCATION! This Gulf access waterfront 55+ condo is available now! A great southeasterly view of the canal from this second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit. This canal is only 1 canal to the east of the Rubicon Canal. Features abound: assigned carport parking, roll down hurricane shutters, extra storage, pool, clubhouse with library and exercise area, and a hobby/work shop complete with tools. Unit features newer appliances, ceiling fans, and has fresh paint inside and out. Boat dockage is possible with application to condo assn and has only 1 bridge to the River. Once tenant is approved by the property manager, they may choose new carpet in medium to darker color up to $1.25/sq ft and owner will install. Property is also for sale, but owner will take it off the market once we have a lease. Sorry, no pets allowed. Approval period is up to 3 weeks. Schedule a showing for you and your client today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4549 SE 5th PL have any available units?
4549 SE 5th PL has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 4549 SE 5th PL have?
Some of 4549 SE 5th PL's amenities include carport, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4549 SE 5th PL currently offering any rent specials?
4549 SE 5th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4549 SE 5th PL pet-friendly?
No, 4549 SE 5th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 4549 SE 5th PL offer parking?
Yes, 4549 SE 5th PL does offer parking.
Does 4549 SE 5th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4549 SE 5th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4549 SE 5th PL have a pool?
Yes, 4549 SE 5th PL has a pool.
Does 4549 SE 5th PL have accessible units?
No, 4549 SE 5th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 4549 SE 5th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 4549 SE 5th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
