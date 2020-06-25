All apartments in Cape Coral
4436 Orchid BLVD

4436 Orchid Boulevard · (239) 470-3661
Location

4436 Orchid Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL 33904
Caloosahatchee

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
First floor unit with brand new kitchen, granite counter tops, and fresh paint and it's also available for immediately occupancy. This is a spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit with a private front screened in balcony with a view of the canal and custom water front homes across the street. Easy access to Del Prado blvd just minutes from the downtown area giving you easy access to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Set up your private showing today and place your application before it's gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4436 Orchid BLVD have any available units?
4436 Orchid BLVD has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 4436 Orchid BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
4436 Orchid BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4436 Orchid BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 4436 Orchid BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 4436 Orchid BLVD offer parking?
No, 4436 Orchid BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 4436 Orchid BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4436 Orchid BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4436 Orchid BLVD have a pool?
No, 4436 Orchid BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 4436 Orchid BLVD have accessible units?
No, 4436 Orchid BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 4436 Orchid BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4436 Orchid BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4436 Orchid BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4436 Orchid BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
