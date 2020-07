Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage pool air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Pool home available in Cape Coral featuring split floor plan with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, screen lanai and one car garage. Over-sized and fenced backyard with mature trees and vegetation backing up to the old City of Cape Coral golf course. Huge swimming pool with monthly service included!