307 SW 11th PL

Amenities

pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home, Tile Floors Throughout, Beautiful Kitchen with Glass Tile Back-splash, Recessed Lighting, Stainless Appliances, Breakfast Bar and Pantry. Dining area conveniently located right off the Kitchen, Master Bedroom has His & Hers Walk-in Closets, Jacuzzi Tub and Double Vanity in Master Bath. Great location near Pine Island Rd, for easy access to shopping & Restaurants. Large fenced in back yard perfect for your Children and or Pets to Play Safely. This property is not available until AUGUST 1st, 2020.