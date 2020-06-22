All apartments in Cape Coral
307 SW 11th PL
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:00 AM

307 SW 11th PL

307 Southwest 11th Place · No Longer Available
Location

307 Southwest 11th Place, Cape Coral, FL 33991
Mariner

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Lovely 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home, Tile Floors Throughout, Beautiful Kitchen with Glass Tile Back-splash, Recessed Lighting, Stainless Appliances, Breakfast Bar and Pantry. Dining area conveniently located right off the Kitchen, Master Bedroom has His & Hers Walk-in Closets, Jacuzzi Tub and Double Vanity in Master Bath. Great location near Pine Island Rd, for easy access to shopping & Restaurants. Large fenced in back yard perfect for your Children and or Pets to Play Safely. This property is not available until AUGUST 1st, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 SW 11th PL have any available units?
307 SW 11th PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cape Coral, FL.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 SW 11th PL have?
Some of 307 SW 11th PL's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 SW 11th PL currently offering any rent specials?
307 SW 11th PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 SW 11th PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 SW 11th PL is pet friendly.
Does 307 SW 11th PL offer parking?
Yes, 307 SW 11th PL does offer parking.
Does 307 SW 11th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 SW 11th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 SW 11th PL have a pool?
No, 307 SW 11th PL does not have a pool.
Does 307 SW 11th PL have accessible units?
No, 307 SW 11th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 307 SW 11th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 SW 11th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
