Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly rentals permitted. Villa Victoria is an updated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home located in the coveted SE area of Cape Coral with quick boat access to the river. It is only 25 minutes away from Fort Myers International Airport & 5 minutes from shopping & restaurants. With over 200 feet of waterfront at the end of a cul-de-sac & a split-floor plan this home is the perfect family getaway! Upon entering the home you are greeted with vaulted ceilings & a lovely open floor plan. The living room offers plenty of seating where you can enjoy watching your favorite shows on the flat-screen TV. The couch converts to a sleeper sofa. The fully equipped kitchen is located just beyond the living room & features stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. An over sized island offers seating for three. The formal dining area is right off the kitchen & offers seating for four. The master bedroom is located off the living room & features a king-size bed & flat-screen TV with its own access to the lanai. The attached master bathroom suite has plenty of storage & a double-sink vanity with a walk-in shower.