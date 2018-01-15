All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:32 AM

2231 NE 5th TER

2231 Northeast 5th Terrace · (561) 927-7350
Location

2231 Northeast 5th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Hancock

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

We are welcoming 1st responders & offer 20% off. We are also welcoming long term guest!! Committed to quarantine!
Exceptional Location... Fresh water view from every room at Serenity at the intersection of canals while you relax soaking in the heated pool.
This is where you will find your hidden Serenity.. Adorable home that sleeps 6 and minutes from everything (shopping, restaurants, entertainment, etc).
Guest Bedroom- 2 Queen (this is a large room that goes the length of the home, plenty of room for separate spaces with a divider) Please see pictures they will explain
-Washing machine, dryer, microwave, oven, toaster, refrigerator, coffee machine, tea pot, blender
-BBQ Grill

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 NE 5th TER have any available units?
2231 NE 5th TER has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 2231 NE 5th TER have?
Some of 2231 NE 5th TER's amenities include pool, bbq/grill, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 NE 5th TER currently offering any rent specials?
2231 NE 5th TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 NE 5th TER pet-friendly?
No, 2231 NE 5th TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 2231 NE 5th TER offer parking?
No, 2231 NE 5th TER does not offer parking.
Does 2231 NE 5th TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2231 NE 5th TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 NE 5th TER have a pool?
Yes, 2231 NE 5th TER has a pool.
Does 2231 NE 5th TER have accessible units?
No, 2231 NE 5th TER does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 NE 5th TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 2231 NE 5th TER does not have units with dishwashers.
