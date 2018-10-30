All apartments in Cape Coral
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1701 SE 14th Street * SEASONAL

1701 Southeast 14th Street · (239) 770-6416
Location

1701 Southeast 14th Street, Cape Coral, FL 33990
Hancock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1748 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to Florida Paradise! This Direct Access Waterfront Pool Home features 3 bedrooms Plus a Den, 2 full baths, vaulted ceilings with plant shelves, a large lanai and lap pool which is great for entertaining or just relaxing. The kitchen has real maple wood cabinets, neutral counter tops, a breakfast bar, smooth top range, pantry closet, and dining area. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet,a window to view the canal, a master bathroom with a his and her separate sinks/vanities, a garden tub, and a separate shower. A & J REALTY GROUP ASK FOR LISA
BEDROOMS
3 Bed
BATHROOMS
2 Bath
SIZE
1748
DESCRIPTION
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Garage parking, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 SE 14th Street * SEASONAL have any available units?
1701 SE 14th Street * SEASONAL has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 SE 14th Street * SEASONAL have?
Some of 1701 SE 14th Street * SEASONAL's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 SE 14th Street * SEASONAL currently offering any rent specials?
1701 SE 14th Street * SEASONAL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 SE 14th Street * SEASONAL pet-friendly?
No, 1701 SE 14th Street * SEASONAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1701 SE 14th Street * SEASONAL offer parking?
Yes, 1701 SE 14th Street * SEASONAL does offer parking.
Does 1701 SE 14th Street * SEASONAL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 SE 14th Street * SEASONAL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 SE 14th Street * SEASONAL have a pool?
Yes, 1701 SE 14th Street * SEASONAL has a pool.
Does 1701 SE 14th Street * SEASONAL have accessible units?
No, 1701 SE 14th Street * SEASONAL does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 SE 14th Street * SEASONAL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 SE 14th Street * SEASONAL has units with dishwashers.
