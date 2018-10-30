1701 SE 14th Street * SEASONAL

Amenities

Welcome to Florida Paradise! This Direct Access Waterfront Pool Home features 3 bedrooms Plus a Den, 2 full baths, vaulted ceilings with plant shelves, a large lanai and lap pool which is great for entertaining or just relaxing. The kitchen has real maple wood cabinets, neutral counter tops, a breakfast bar, smooth top range, pantry closet, and dining area. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet,a window to view the canal, a master bathroom with a his and her separate sinks/vanities, a garden tub, and a separate shower. A & J REALTY GROUP ASK FOR LISA

BEDROOMS

3 Bed

BATHROOMS

2 Bath

SIZE

1748

DESCRIPTION

UNIT FEATURES

Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Garage parking, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets