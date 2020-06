Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW!! This home offers a spacious great room concept with 3 bedrooms plus den (the den has a closet and can be use as a 4th bedroom) , 2 bathrooms, a laundry room, jack, and Jill bathroom, master his/her closet and two car garage. Pets accepted with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee.