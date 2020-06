Amenities

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Villa Maria is a 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in a great neighborhood in quiet yet very convenient location in the desirable southwest area of Cape Coral. Villa Maria is a large & airy home & features a family room with volume ceilings, as well as a comfortably-furnished living room that features a large flat screen stereo TV for your entertainment. The adjacent dining room & kitchen has an open concept floor plan.The kitchen has just been renovated & features granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. The master-suite bedroom offers a King-size bed & lounge chair. The large master bathroom features a beautiful tub & a separate walk in shower, along with with a double-sink vanity. There are two guest bedrooms located on the opposite side of the house. One offers a King-size bed & the other a Queen-size bed. Both have a TV for guests to enjoy. They share the second bathroom.

Villa Maria's large lanai features a beautiful salt water solar and electric-heated pool with northern exposure. Lanai also features a pool half bath.