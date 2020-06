Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool

This is a VACATION RENTAL only. Owner will not consider an annual rental. Weekly and Monthly rentals permitted. Villa Biserka is a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom vacation home with an oversized electric heated pool & extremely spacious lanai located in the quiet area of NE Cape Coral. You are less than 5 minutes away from Northeast Pine Island Road which has many shopping centers & restaurants. The cozy living room features vaulted ceilings & a view of the lanai & pool area through the sliders. Curl up on the couch & watch a movie on the large flat-screen TV. The kitchen is close by & offers all you would need to make meals for the family. The dining table offers seating for five & the breakfast bar area has two stools available for additional guests. The master bedroom is located off the living room & features a king-size bed & flat-screen TV. Attached is the master bathroom which has a shower/tub combination. The other two guest bedrooms are located on the other side of the house. One features a queen-size bed with a flat-screen TV & the other has two twin beds. They both share the second bathroom which has a shower/tub combination.