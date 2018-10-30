All apartments in Cape Coral
Find more places like 1225 Andalusia Boulevard - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cape Coral, FL
/
1225 Andalusia Boulevard - 1
Last updated May 7 2020 at 3:17 AM

1225 Andalusia Boulevard - 1

1225 Andalusia Blvd · (239) 834-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cape Coral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1225 Andalusia Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33909
Diplomat

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage duplex. Fresh paint! Tile flooring throughout, Large closets, suite master bath, and more. Call to schedule your showing today. No pets allowed, 2 car maximum. Tenant responsible for electric and city water, & HVAC maintenance. Lawn care included. $65 application fee per adult. Background check is run on each applicant.

NO PETS!, No evictions, no felonies, 2 Car(s) MAX (No Oil Leaks), boats or trailers. (NO EXCEPTIONS) First month and last month rent and security deposit equal to one month rent required to move in, pending owner approval.

Please contact Tarcilla at Re/Max Realty Team - 239-834-1988
Stunning 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage duplex. Fresh paint! Tile flooring throughout, Large closets, suite master bath, and more. Call to schedule your showing today. No pets allowed, 2 car maximum. Tenant responsible for electric and city water, & HVAC maintenance. Lawn care included. $65 application fee per adult. Background check is run on each applicant.

NO PETS!, No evictions, no felonies, 2 Car(s) MAX (No Oil Leaks), boats or trailers. (NO EXCEPTIONS) First month and last month rent and security deposit equal to one month rent required to move in, pending owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Andalusia Boulevard - 1 have any available units?
1225 Andalusia Boulevard - 1 has a unit available for $1,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cape Coral, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cape Coral Rent Report.
Is 1225 Andalusia Boulevard - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Andalusia Boulevard - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Andalusia Boulevard - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1225 Andalusia Boulevard - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cape Coral.
Does 1225 Andalusia Boulevard - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Andalusia Boulevard - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1225 Andalusia Boulevard - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Andalusia Boulevard - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Andalusia Boulevard - 1 have a pool?
No, 1225 Andalusia Boulevard - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Andalusia Boulevard - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1225 Andalusia Boulevard - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Andalusia Boulevard - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 Andalusia Boulevard - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 Andalusia Boulevard - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1225 Andalusia Boulevard - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1225 Andalusia Boulevard - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir
Cape Coral, FL 33909

Similar Pages

Cape Coral 1 BedroomsCape Coral 2 Bedrooms
Cape Coral Apartments with GymCape Coral Apartments with Parking
Cape Coral Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hancock
Trafalgar

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity