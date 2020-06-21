All apartments in Brandon
222 Terrace Drive

222 Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

222 Terrace Drive, Brandon, FL 33510

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (*PLEASE NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 222 Terrace Drive have any available units?
222 Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brandon, FL.
How much is rent in Brandon, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brandon Rent Report.
Is 222 Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
222 Terrace Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Terrace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 222 Terrace Drive offer parking?
No, 222 Terrace Drive does not offer parking.
Does 222 Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Terrace Drive have a pool?
Yes, 222 Terrace Drive has a pool.
Does 222 Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 222 Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Terrace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Terrace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Terrace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

