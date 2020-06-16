6640 7TH AVENUE CIRCLE W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access

This spacious second floor, 3 bedroom + 2 bath unit boasts vaulted ceilings, lake views from the private balcony off the living room and master bedroom, granite counters, double vanity in the master bath and another private balcony accessed through either of the 2 guest bedrooms. It also has a one car garage. Community features active clubhouse, fitness center, a heated pool and hot tub on the lake. Close to Anna Maria Island, shopping, restaurants. Minimum stay of 30 days required. Association application and approval is also required (application fee is $100). WIFI is included. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. Dec 1-Jan 31, Mar 1-Apr 30 $3300 per month, May 1-Nov 30 $2200 per month. Prices shown are based on 2-person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.