510 25TH AVENUE W

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking internet access

Immaculate 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath home. Charming bungalow with new interior. All new kitchen appliances and cabinetry, full size washer dryer with inside access from the kitchen. Both bedrooms offer comfortable queen beds. Comfortable living room has sectional sofa and flat screen TV, laminate flooring and WIFI is included in the price! Close to shopping, beaches and eclectic restaurants. One covered carport parking space with extra drive space for a 2nd vehicle. No smoking. 1 small pet under 25 lbs considered with additional $250 non-refundable fee. (Note: large back yard is NOT fenced.) Rates: Dec 1 - Apr 30: $1750 mo/$500 wk/$75 nt; May 1 - Nov 30:$1400 mo/$400 wk/$60 nt. Prices shown are based on 2-person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.