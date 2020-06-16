All apartments in Bradenton
510 25TH AVENUE W
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

510 25TH AVENUE W

510 25th Avenue West · (941) 727-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

510 25th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL 34205
High Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
Immaculate 2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath home. Charming bungalow with new interior. All new kitchen appliances and cabinetry, full size washer dryer with inside access from the kitchen. Both bedrooms offer comfortable queen beds. Comfortable living room has sectional sofa and flat screen TV, laminate flooring and WIFI is included in the price! Close to shopping, beaches and eclectic restaurants. One covered carport parking space with extra drive space for a 2nd vehicle. No smoking. 1 small pet under 25 lbs considered with additional $250 non-refundable fee. (Note: large back yard is NOT fenced.) Rates: Dec 1 - Apr 30: $1750 mo/$500 wk/$75 nt; May 1 - Nov 30:$1400 mo/$400 wk/$60 nt. Prices shown are based on 2-person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 25TH AVENUE W have any available units?
510 25TH AVENUE W has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 25TH AVENUE W have?
Some of 510 25TH AVENUE W's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 25TH AVENUE W currently offering any rent specials?
510 25TH AVENUE W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 25TH AVENUE W pet-friendly?
Yes, 510 25TH AVENUE W is pet friendly.
Does 510 25TH AVENUE W offer parking?
Yes, 510 25TH AVENUE W does offer parking.
Does 510 25TH AVENUE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 25TH AVENUE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 25TH AVENUE W have a pool?
No, 510 25TH AVENUE W does not have a pool.
Does 510 25TH AVENUE W have accessible units?
No, 510 25TH AVENUE W does not have accessible units.
Does 510 25TH AVENUE W have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 25TH AVENUE W does not have units with dishwashers.
