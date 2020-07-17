4802 51st Street West, Unit 509.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court

Situated on the 2nd floor, this fully furnished and beautifully decorated 1BR/1BA home features screened in porch with storage closet, central air conditioning and heat, a large walk-in closet in the bedroom, and all appliances including a washer and dryer in the home. Departure cleaning fee is incleded in security fee. Rent also includes trash & sewer utilities.

Come enjoy all that beautiful Palms of Cortez has to offer. This private & gated community features outstanding amenities like a resort style pool, tennis courts, a fitness room, covered pavilions, playground and much more!