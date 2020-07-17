All apartments in Bradenton
4802 51st Street West, Unit 509.
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

4802 51st Street West, Unit 509

4802 51st Street West · (609) 319-6418
Location

4802 51st Street West, Bradenton, FL 34210
West Bradenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Situated on the 2nd floor, this fully furnished and beautifully decorated 1BR/1BA home features screened in porch with storage closet, central air conditioning and heat, a large walk-in closet in the bedroom, and all appliances including a washer and dryer in the home. Departure cleaning fee is incleded in security fee. Rent also includes trash & sewer utilities.
Come enjoy all that beautiful Palms of Cortez has to offer. This private & gated community features outstanding amenities like a resort style pool, tennis courts, a fitness room, covered pavilions, playground and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4802 51st Street West, Unit 509 have any available units?
4802 51st Street West, Unit 509 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4802 51st Street West, Unit 509 have?
Some of 4802 51st Street West, Unit 509's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4802 51st Street West, Unit 509 currently offering any rent specials?
4802 51st Street West, Unit 509 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4802 51st Street West, Unit 509 pet-friendly?
No, 4802 51st Street West, Unit 509 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 4802 51st Street West, Unit 509 offer parking?
Yes, 4802 51st Street West, Unit 509 offers parking.
Does 4802 51st Street West, Unit 509 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4802 51st Street West, Unit 509 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4802 51st Street West, Unit 509 have a pool?
Yes, 4802 51st Street West, Unit 509 has a pool.
Does 4802 51st Street West, Unit 509 have accessible units?
No, 4802 51st Street West, Unit 509 does not have accessible units.
Does 4802 51st Street West, Unit 509 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4802 51st Street West, Unit 509 has units with dishwashers.

