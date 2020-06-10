4802 51ST STREET W

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court

This ground floor 1BR/1 BA unit with generously sized screened lanai throws your cares to the wind. Securely situated in The Palms of Cortez, a gated community. Spend your days by the pool, work out in it's water view fitness center or play some tennis. This community also has a playground and community grills scattered throughout the property. Close to shopping, restaurants, public transportation and medical facilities. Only 6 miles to the breathtaking Gulf beaches of Anna Maria Island. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. Association application and approval required (application fee is $100). WIFI is included. Minimum stay of 6 months. Dec 1 - Apr 30 $2000 per month /May 1 - Nov 30 $1400 per month. Prices shown are based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.