4802 51ST STREET W
4802 51ST STREET W

4802 51st Street West · (941) 727-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4802 51st Street West, Bradenton, FL 34210
West Bradenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
This ground floor 1BR/1 BA unit with generously sized screened lanai throws your cares to the wind. Securely situated in The Palms of Cortez, a gated community. Spend your days by the pool, work out in it's water view fitness center or play some tennis. This community also has a playground and community grills scattered throughout the property. Close to shopping, restaurants, public transportation and medical facilities. Only 6 miles to the breathtaking Gulf beaches of Anna Maria Island. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. Association application and approval required (application fee is $100). WIFI is included. Minimum stay of 6 months. Dec 1 - Apr 30 $2000 per month /May 1 - Nov 30 $1400 per month. Prices shown are based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4802 51ST STREET W have any available units?
4802 51ST STREET W has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4802 51ST STREET W have?
Some of 4802 51ST STREET W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4802 51ST STREET W currently offering any rent specials?
4802 51ST STREET W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4802 51ST STREET W pet-friendly?
No, 4802 51ST STREET W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 4802 51ST STREET W offer parking?
No, 4802 51ST STREET W does not offer parking.
Does 4802 51ST STREET W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4802 51ST STREET W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4802 51ST STREET W have a pool?
Yes, 4802 51ST STREET W has a pool.
Does 4802 51ST STREET W have accessible units?
No, 4802 51ST STREET W does not have accessible units.
Does 4802 51ST STREET W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4802 51ST STREET W has units with dishwashers.
