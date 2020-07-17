Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry pool internet access

4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105 Available 08/05/20 LARGE ONE BEDROOM/ 2 BATH CONDO WITH GOLF COURSE VIEWS! MOVE IN READY! - This extra spacious one bedroom/2 bath condo is located within Fairways at Pinebrook with terrific golf course views!



This first floor condo is located just off the elevator and is light and bright plus super spacious as it boasts over 1100 square feet! As you walk in the front door you have a stellar direct view onto the golf green through the glassed in Florida room. The floor plan offers a large living room/ dining space combo with sliders out to the Florida Room which is terrific from additional living space. The balcony is extra large and perfect for enjoying nature and those amazing Florida sunsets!



The kitchen is well equipped with flat top stove, over range microwave, and stainless dishwasher and fridge plus lots of storage plus an eat- in space and breakfast bar / pass through into the living room/ dining room combo space!

The bedroom is carpeted with ceiling fan and large window with views to the green and convenient en suite access to the step in shower and walk in closet!

The condo boasts a large laundry room with full sized washer/ dryer and the additional full bath with tub/shower combo. Pinebrook features a heated pool and clubhouse with library and more!

The location places you closet to food shopping, dining, and less than 10 miles to Anna Maria Island!



*Contact management for tour info

*Water/Sewer/Trash/Basic Cable/ 100 mb of internet included in rent

*NO PETS

*HOA application/fee and approval apply.Please allow time for HOA application approval process that may apply.

*$75 app non refundable fee per all adults 18+A larger deposit could be required depending on application result. Applications fees are not refundable.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5878278)