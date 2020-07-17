All apartments in Bradenton
4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105

4410 Fairways Boulevard · (800) 625-4794
Location

4410 Fairways Boulevard, Bradenton, FL 34209
West Bradenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,199

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1106 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105 Available 08/05/20 LARGE ONE BEDROOM/ 2 BATH CONDO WITH GOLF COURSE VIEWS! MOVE IN READY! - This extra spacious one bedroom/2 bath condo is located within Fairways at Pinebrook with terrific golf course views!

This first floor condo is located just off the elevator and is light and bright plus super spacious as it boasts over 1100 square feet! As you walk in the front door you have a stellar direct view onto the golf green through the glassed in Florida room. The floor plan offers a large living room/ dining space combo with sliders out to the Florida Room which is terrific from additional living space. The balcony is extra large and perfect for enjoying nature and those amazing Florida sunsets!

The kitchen is well equipped with flat top stove, over range microwave, and stainless dishwasher and fridge plus lots of storage plus an eat- in space and breakfast bar / pass through into the living room/ dining room combo space!
The bedroom is carpeted with ceiling fan and large window with views to the green and convenient en suite access to the step in shower and walk in closet!
The condo boasts a large laundry room with full sized washer/ dryer and the additional full bath with tub/shower combo. Pinebrook features a heated pool and clubhouse with library and more!
The location places you closet to food shopping, dining, and less than 10 miles to Anna Maria Island!

*Contact management for tour info
*Water/Sewer/Trash/Basic Cable/ 100 mb of internet included in rent
*NO PETS
*HOA application/fee and approval apply.Please allow time for HOA application approval process that may apply.
*$75 app non refundable fee per all adults 18+A larger deposit could be required depending on application result. Applications fees are not refundable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5878278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105 have any available units?
4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105 has a unit available for $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105 have?
Some of 4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105 currently offering any rent specials?
4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105 pet-friendly?
No, 4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105 offer parking?
No, 4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105 does not offer parking.
Does 4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105 have a pool?
Yes, 4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105 has a pool.
Does 4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105 have accessible units?
No, 4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4410 Fairways Blvd Apt 105 has units with dishwashers.
