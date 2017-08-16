All apartments in Bradenton
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

4107 41ST STREET W

4107 41st Street West · (941) 727-2800
Location

4107 41st Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205
Villages Of Lakeside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1419 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Spacious yet cozy with beautiful views of the pond. Head down to the Clubhouse where you'll find a heated pool, tennis courts, shuffleboard, picnic and grilling area, basketball court and playground. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, public transportation, medical care and Blake Hospital. Only 6 miles from the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Full size washer and dryer in the garage, for your convenience. 30 day minimum rental required. 1 small pet with non-refundable $250 pet fee. NO SMOKING. WIFI included. Association application and approval required (application fee is $100). Dec 1 - Apr 30 $2600 mo / $900 wk, May 1- Nov 30 $1600 mo / $700 wk. Prices shown are based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities incl WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for stays less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4107 41ST STREET W have any available units?
4107 41ST STREET W has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4107 41ST STREET W have?
Some of 4107 41ST STREET W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4107 41ST STREET W currently offering any rent specials?
4107 41ST STREET W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 41ST STREET W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4107 41ST STREET W is pet friendly.
Does 4107 41ST STREET W offer parking?
Yes, 4107 41ST STREET W does offer parking.
Does 4107 41ST STREET W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4107 41ST STREET W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 41ST STREET W have a pool?
Yes, 4107 41ST STREET W has a pool.
Does 4107 41ST STREET W have accessible units?
No, 4107 41ST STREET W does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 41ST STREET W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4107 41ST STREET W has units with dishwashers.
