4107 41ST STREET W

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool shuffle board bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Spacious yet cozy with beautiful views of the pond. Head down to the Clubhouse where you'll find a heated pool, tennis courts, shuffleboard, picnic and grilling area, basketball court and playground. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, public transportation, medical care and Blake Hospital. Only 6 miles from the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Full size washer and dryer in the garage, for your convenience. 30 day minimum rental required. 1 small pet with non-refundable $250 pet fee. NO SMOKING. WIFI included. Association application and approval required (application fee is $100). Dec 1 - Apr 30 $2600 mo / $900 wk, May 1- Nov 30 $1600 mo / $700 wk. Prices shown are based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities incl WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for stays less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.