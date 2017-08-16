All apartments in Bradenton
Home
/
Bradenton, FL
/
388 ARUBA CIRCLE
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:36 AM

388 ARUBA CIRCLE

388 Aruba Circle · (404) 444-5962
Location

388 Aruba Circle, Bradenton, FL 34209
Perico

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1664 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
INTRODUCING ONE PARTICULAR HARBOUR. Weekly rates available now $1700 Sheltered from the wind, there is a private island paradise waiting on you to come ashore… where island-styled residences offer stunning sunset views, a deepwater marina provides direct access to the Gulf of Mexico. Located one mile from the white sandy beaches of Anna Maria Island along with the fun beach dining and shops. There are 3 nature preserves for walking, biking, paddle boarding and kayaking. The OPH Margaritaville offers resort – like amenities including a heated pool, dining at “The Beach Club’s” Mattison’s restaurant. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath is located on the sound with amazing sunset views! The master offers a king size bed. The guest offers one having a full size bed and a twin and the other with a queen size bed. Beautifully decorated and brand new for your rental needs. A 5 day minimum is required for vacation rental and it is also available for a seasonal rental. Come and enjoy this relaxing waterfront condo at Jimmy Buffet’s- Margarativille’s – One Particular Harbour! High season rates Jan-April $6400 monthly / off season rates $4500 monthly and $1700 weekly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 388 ARUBA CIRCLE have any available units?
388 ARUBA CIRCLE has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 388 ARUBA CIRCLE have?
Some of 388 ARUBA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 388 ARUBA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
388 ARUBA CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 388 ARUBA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 388 ARUBA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 388 ARUBA CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 388 ARUBA CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 388 ARUBA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 388 ARUBA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 388 ARUBA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 388 ARUBA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 388 ARUBA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 388 ARUBA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 388 ARUBA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 388 ARUBA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
