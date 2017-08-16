388 ARUBA CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool ceiling fan ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

INTRODUCING ONE PARTICULAR HARBOUR. Weekly rates available now $1700 Sheltered from the wind, there is a private island paradise waiting on you to come ashore… where island-styled residences offer stunning sunset views, a deepwater marina provides direct access to the Gulf of Mexico. Located one mile from the white sandy beaches of Anna Maria Island along with the fun beach dining and shops. There are 3 nature preserves for walking, biking, paddle boarding and kayaking. The OPH Margaritaville offers resort – like amenities including a heated pool, dining at “The Beach Club’s” Mattison’s restaurant. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath is located on the sound with amazing sunset views! The master offers a king size bed. The guest offers one having a full size bed and a twin and the other with a queen size bed. Beautifully decorated and brand new for your rental needs. A 5 day minimum is required for vacation rental and it is also available for a seasonal rental. Come and enjoy this relaxing waterfront condo at Jimmy Buffet’s- Margarativille’s – One Particular Harbour! High season rates Jan-April $6400 monthly / off season rates $4500 monthly and $1700 weekly