Nicely furnished two bedroom, two bath home. There is a den which has been converted to a bedroom that has twin beds, but no closet. Master bedroom has king bed; master bath has separate shower, garden tub and dual sinks. Guest bedroom has twin beds too. Great room, dining by kitchen plus breakfast bar. Open covered patio overlooks greenbelt area. Community has pool, clubhouse, exercise room and playground. Shopping, restaurants and more are close by.