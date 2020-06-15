2808 HERITAGE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly gym dog park ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly dog park gym internet access tennis court

A 55+ community. Elegantly appointed 2 BR/2BA condo in Meadowcroft South.The Guest Bedroom features a day bed with trundle. The Master Bedroom features a Queen bed. 1 small pet under 20 lbs is allowed with a non-refundable $250 pet fee, however ABSOLUTELY NO CATS will be permitted. NO SMOKING. Association application and approval required (Application fee is $100). Minutes to Gulf Beaches, Blake Hospital and G.T. Bray Park which offers, tennis, trails, dog park and fitness center. 3 month minimum required. WIFI included. Dec 1-Apr 30 $2400 per month, May 1-Nov 30 $1600 per month. Prices shown are based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50.00) , Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for stays less than 3 months not accepted until Labor Day.