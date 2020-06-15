All apartments in Bradenton
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

2808 HERITAGE LANE

2808 Heritage Lane · (941) 727-2800
Location

2808 Heritage Lane, Bradenton, FL 34209
West Bradenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2808 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1068 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
dog park
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
gym
internet access
tennis court
A 55+ community. Elegantly appointed 2 BR/2BA condo in Meadowcroft South.The Guest Bedroom features a day bed with trundle. The Master Bedroom features a Queen bed. 1 small pet under 20 lbs is allowed with a non-refundable $250 pet fee, however ABSOLUTELY NO CATS will be permitted. NO SMOKING. Association application and approval required (Application fee is $100). Minutes to Gulf Beaches, Blake Hospital and G.T. Bray Park which offers, tennis, trails, dog park and fitness center. 3 month minimum required. WIFI included. Dec 1-Apr 30 $2400 per month, May 1-Nov 30 $1600 per month. Prices shown are based on 2 person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50.00) , Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for stays less than 3 months not accepted until Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 HERITAGE LANE have any available units?
2808 HERITAGE LANE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2808 HERITAGE LANE have?
Some of 2808 HERITAGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 HERITAGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2808 HERITAGE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 HERITAGE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2808 HERITAGE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 2808 HERITAGE LANE offer parking?
No, 2808 HERITAGE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2808 HERITAGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2808 HERITAGE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 HERITAGE LANE have a pool?
No, 2808 HERITAGE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2808 HERITAGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2808 HERITAGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 HERITAGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2808 HERITAGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
